Akron police arrest multiple people on weapons charges following fight on April Court

Three men and a woman were arrested on New Year's Day after a fight broke out in the 30 block of April Court in Akron.

When officers responded, they saw a fight near a parked car. Officers broke up the fight and detained a 31-year-old man and a 39-year-old man while they investigated, police said.

Officers found a gun on the 31-year-old man that had been reported stolen. They searched the vehicle the older man got out of and found a short-barreled rifled. Both the 39-year-old and 31-year-old were then arrested.

Police said officers also saw a 43-year-old man run into a nearby apartment and hand something to a 37-year-old woman who concealed the item under her shirt. When the individuals left the apartment, officers searched the woman and found a gun. Both the man and woman were then arrested.

According to police, all four were charged with various weapons charges. Additionally, the 31-year-old man was also charged with receiving stolen property.