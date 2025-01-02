Akron police ask for tips to solve smash-and-grab burglary

Akron detectives are working to identify the person responsible for a smash-and-grab at a GetGo Gas Station early on New Year's Day.

Police said officers responded to the 400 block of E. Waterloo Road just after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday and found the front door window of the store broken.

According to authorities, it appears that an unknown individual or individuals smashed their way into the business and stole cigarettes. It's unclear at this time if any other merchandise was taken.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call detectives at 330-375-2490 or Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS. Tips can be anonymous.