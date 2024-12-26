Watch Now
Akron police investigating 2 Christmas Eve robberies

Akron police detectives are investigating two robberies at two separate businesses on Christmas Eve.

The first robbery happened at 5:49 p.m. at Ace Tire, 965 North Main Street. According to police, the robber went into the store, brandished a gun and demanded money. The robber fled the scene with an unknown amount of money. A specific description of the robber wasn't provided.

The second robbery happened at 6:30 p.m. at LL Drive Thru, 1035 Lovers Lane. Police said that two robbers went into the store; one of them brandished a gun and took an unknown amount of cash. Their description wasn't given.

Anyone with information about either robbery is asked to contact the Akron Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490. You can also contact CrimeStoppers at 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO and a tip to 274637.

