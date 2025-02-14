Akron police investigating 5-month-old's homicide. Suspect has been arrested.

A 28-year-old man is behind bars for allegedly causing the injuries that led to a 5-month-old child's death earlier this week.

On Monday, Akron firefighters responded to a 911 call in the 1100 block of Lakeshore Boulevard for an infant who had been injured. The child was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, according to the Akron Police Department.

Akron police said detectives identified Quinte Hamilton-Little as the suspect who allegedly caused the child's injuries.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested him on charges of felonious assault and endangering children.

On Thursday, the child died from his injuries.

According to the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office, the child has been identified as Azeil Apollo Rivera. His cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and torso.

Hamilton-Little is being held at the Summit County Jail.

"Additional charges are likely pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation," Akron police said.

No further information was released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact detectives at 330-375-2490. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS or by texting TIPSCO and the tip to 274637. Tips can be anonymous.