Akron police investigating shooting death of 25-year-old

The Akron Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 25-year-old in Akron on Friday.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Keys Place around 10:25 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found a victim inside a nearby apartment who was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Authorities say officers found two unoccupied vehicles struck with bullets as well as an apartment.

Police say they arrested a 20-year-old woman for obstructing and misconduct at an emergency after she repeatedly interfered with first responders and medical personnel.

The department is still investigating the cause of the shooting.

Akron police ask anyone with any information to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

People may also provide anonymous information to any of the following: The Summit County Crimestoppers call 330-434-COPS, text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637, or you can download the Akron PD app and submit information.