Akron police investigating shooting that left 36yo man dead in backyard

The Akron police are investigating a shooting that left a 36-year-old man dead in a backyard.

According to Akron police, they were dispatched to the 1100 block of Chandler Avenue around 4:40 p.m. Monday for a shooting.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Residents told police they heard yelling in the moments leading up to the shooting. The exact details are under investigation.

Police are working to identify the suspect who fled the scene after the shooting. No arrests have been made.