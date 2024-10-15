Akron police investigating 'suspicous' death of man found in tent behind vacant home

A homicide investigation is underway after Akron police officers responding to a fight in the 800 block of Oberlin Street found a man dead in a nearby tent who had "signs of trauma."

According to the Akron Police Department, officers responded to the scene just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. While on the scene, someone told the officers about hearing a fight nearby. They searched the area and came across the tent behind a vacant home.

Signs of trauma on the victim, who has not yet been identified, led officers to believe his death was suspicious, the department said.

No further information was released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Akron police detectives at 330-375-2490 or Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS.