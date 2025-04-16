Akron Police seek public assistance in Domino's delivery driver robbery

AKRON, Ohio — Akron Police Officers are looking for two men who robbed a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver. Police said the woman was robbed while delivering food just before 8:45 p.m. Tuesday on Sheridan Avenue.

According to police, the 31-year-old delivery driver got out of the Kia Soul to deliver the food, and that’s when police said she noticed two young men get into the car.

“They were focused on the vehicle,” said Lt. Michael Murphy, Akron Police Department Public Information Officer.

Police said the woman tried to pull the driver out of the car but was unsuccessful. As the suspects drove away, the victim was hit by the vehicle.

Akron police detectives are following up leads, looking for camera footage, and are asking the public for help.

“We’re pleading for the public to help us with this case,” said Murphy. “ We don’t want these people to victimize someone else in our community, “ Murphy added.

Police recovered the stolen Kia Soul not far from where the victim was robbed. It was found in the 900 block of Russell Avenue. Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490. Tips can also be made to The Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.