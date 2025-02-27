Akron Public Schools to review DEI initiatives to not lose federal funding

AKRON, Ohio — Officials at Akron Public Schools say they want to create a welcoming environment for their students, staff and parents.

But those initiatives towards diversity, equity and inclusion are being revised to not lose $85 million worth of federal funding.

“I am just trying to follow legal guidance so that we do what we’re supposed to do,” said Superintendent Dr. Michael Robinson.

A little more than one month after President Donald Trump’s Executive Order banning Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives, we have seen schools like the University of Akron cut back funding on events like a long-standing race forum.

Then, Ohio Republican Senators passed a controversial bill banning diversity initiatives, curbing union rights and policing how "controversial topics" are taught on college campuses.

Now, these changes to repeal DEI initiatives are being felt at Akron Public Schools in order to not lose $85 million worth of federal funding.

“They don’t need to spend their time on this DEI garbage,” said one public comment speaker.

Meanwhile, others said keeping DEI is not worth losing federal funding.

“We cannot jeopardize $85 million of the federal budget for Akron Public Schools,” said one public comment speaker.

But during Wednesday’s special Equity Committee meeting, Robinson said he supported a diverse, inclusive and equitable learning environment and will not abandon this work. However, he said the district must review its policies to follow federal directives from the Trump administration.

“I’m caught in a crossfire of knowing what is meaningful to us and what the integrity of the work that I certainly appreciate that has been done and is still being done as opposed to how do I follow and comply,” said Robinson.

Among those changes discussed on Wednesday included the Equity Policy.

It was adopted in 2017 to prepare each child for success by focusing on the individual and unique needs of each student.

Now, Board President Carla Jackson said this policy is currently being redrafted to do the work without certain language.

Jackson also said the Equity Policy would be renamed, but she said the district’s Working Definitions for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Excellence in Education would be repealed. The Racial Equity Policy, established in 2021 to eliminate their district’s institutional racism, will reworked before it is also repealed before the full board.

Other recommendations the committee discussed would be renaming the equity committee.

“We have no clear guidance on these things and so we’re trying to work in a way that we believe covers all basis,” said Jackson.

More conversations are to come, which will happen next Monday at 5:30 p.m.