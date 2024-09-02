Akron resident voices safety concerns over dangerous intersection

AKRON, Ohio — An intersection in Akron is causing concern for residents after multiple accidents have occurred in recent weeks.

The intersection at Manchester Bypass and Manchester Road in a residential area appears to be a straightforward crossing.

However, the lack of clear signage and road markings is creating dangerous conditions for drivers, according to those who live close by.

Sam Gabella, an Akron resident, experienced the danger firsthand when his parked car was totaled by a vehicle that lost control at the intersection.

“I hear the tires skidding. Then I just hear this crash. Then I hear more tires skidding and a much louder crash,” Gabella said, describing the scene.

The incident was captured on his dashcam.

Sam Gabella Hit parked car

Unfortunately, Gabella’s car wasn’t the only one affected. Days after his car was hit, his neighbor’s car suffered the same fate.

“This has been happening all month. Just accident after accident,” Gabella said.

The problem seems to stem from drivers approaching the intersection without realizing the need to stay in the right lane, often driving straight into the “Do Not Enter” sign.

“Vehicles have been coming down from over the hill going too fast or just not paying attention,” Gabella added.

Gabella reached out to city officials in an effort to address the problem, contacting the city council and the mayor’s office, but initially received no response.

In a statement to News 5, the city of Akron acknowledged the concerns of residents:

“We’ve heard the concerns from residents in the area and are investigating the recent issues at the intersection. We are requesting the crash reports as part of this follow-up and will plan a site visit in the coming days to determine what next steps are needed. These steps may involve refreshing the road markings and/or new signage to make the intersection clearer. Public safety is the number one concern of this administration and that includes roadway safety.”

Gabella hopes that the city will act swiftly before someone is seriously injured.

“It’s scary. I almost don’t want to drive through the intersection,” he said.

As of now, another accident has already occurred at the same spot, with a vehicle hitting a pole.

The city has indicated that potential measures to improve safety could include clearer road markings or additional signage.