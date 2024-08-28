Akron Schools admits it received funding from state for reading program it already had, calls it an oversight

AKRON, Ohio — The transition for school districts to the state-mandated focus on phonics in teaching kids how to read continues. As part of that transition, the state set aside more than $60 million to help reimburse districts for replacing their curriculums.

Now, an investigation by our news partner, the Akron Beacon Journal, has revealed that Akron Public Schools was one of two districts to receive more than a million dollars to help pay for a new reading curriculum—a curriculum they already had.

News 5 spoke with Akron Public Schools about transitioning back to phonics back in 2023, a push they made before Gov. Mike DeWine mandated a uniform approach to teaching kids how to read.

"There are too many kids across the country who did not learn to read the proper way," Nicole Vitale, executive director of teaching and learning at the district, said in March 2023.

A spokesperson with Akron Public Schools confirmed the wrong information was sent to the state, calling it an oversight.

A spokesperson with the Ohio Department of Education told our news partner they are looking into the issue. Akron Public Schools' Chief of Staff said in a statement to News 5, “We have not received any official communication from the state and will address and proceed based on state guidance.”

