Akron's crime statistics for the first quarter are in. Here's what it shows.

AKRON, Ohio — In Akron, the crime statistics for the first quarter are in, and the police department reported a decrease when comparing the numbers to the same time period in 2024.

“We’ve seen decreases in pretty much each major statistical category, each crime category if you will,” said Lt. Michael Murphy of the Akron Police Department.

According to a Facebook post, Akron PD received more than 30,000 calls for service and recovered nearly 150 firearms.

The department even reported a 28% decrease in auto theft, a 7% decrease in breaking and entering and a 1% increase in burglary for property crimes.

Then, for violent crimes, murders are down by 50%, with nearly 40% decreases in robbery and felonious assault.

Meanwhile, the department’s use-of-force incidents fell by 27%.

The only category to see a significant raise was rape – up 46%.

I asked Murphy what his response would be to people who feel like they aren’t seeing a decrease in crime.

Murphy responded and said, “I can understand why people may say that but when you look at it from the macro level, just kind of zooming out – it’s difficult to say that when you don’t see a decrease when you look outside and see the same things happening over, over and over.”

But overall, Murphy said crime is down in Akron for the first quarter and believes the weather and their advancements in community engagement and initiatives to reduce crime have helped.

“Through Chief Harding’s leadership, we’ve implemented community engagement into all of our units,” said Murphy.

Still, Pastor Juanita Watson of Faith Outreach Ministries: The Faith Factory, said she would like to see more awareness and community partnership to continue to build trust.

“I would like to see support in our communities, and support and opportunity in doing the things we love to do. I would love to see their presence not just on the policing side, but on the community side,” said Watson.

Until then, Watson encourages the community to continue to pour into each other and to make smart decisions now that summer is nearing.

“I don’t want us to believe that because the numbers are down that we don’t need to do our due diligence and keeping our community safe,” said Watson.

“What we would like to see as we move into the second quarter that we have a decrease in numbers as opposed to what we had last year,” said Murphy.

As the summer approaches, Murphy said the police department will be ready for whatever is in store.