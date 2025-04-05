All American Pet Expo makes Cleveland debut

CLEVELAND — Pet lovers have a new event to wag their tails about as the All American Pet Expo debuts at the I-X Center April 4–6.

The three-day, family-friendly expo will feature more than 100 vendors offering the latest in pet food, treats, toys and accessories. The event also includes live demonstrations, expert speakers, pet contests, and on-site adoptions from local rescues and shelters.

Pet Expo Details:



Location: I-X Center, Cleveland

Dates/Times:

April 4, 12–8 p.m.

April 5, 10 a.m.–7 p.m.

April 6, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

More info: www.allamericanpetexpo.com