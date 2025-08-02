Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

All lanes closed on I-77 N at SR 162 Copley Road due to oversized load striking the bridge

I-77 Southbound has reopened
Ohio Department of Transportation
Backed up traffic on I-77 S due to a damaged low bridge.
Backed up traffic on I-77 S
All lanes are closed on Interstate-77 North at Vernon Odom Boulevard due to a traffic accident that caused damage to a low bridge, according to the Akron Police Department.

Multiple exits on both I-77 North and South are closed between the central interchange and Copley Road, Akron PD said.

As of 9:15 p.m., I-77 S is open.

Akron Police said a semi truck drove underneath a low bridge and caused damage under the I-77 overpass near Vernon Odom Boulevard.

Emergency crews are on the scene, and ODOT engineers are on the way to inspect the overhead of the bridge, according to the department.

Akron PD advised drivers to avoid the area and seek the following alternative routes:

  • Detour for I-77 southbound: SR 21 south to I-76/US 224 west.
  • Detour for I-77 northbound: I-277/US 224 east to SR 21 north.

News 5 is working to learn more.

