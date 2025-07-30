All lanes on I-90 WB beyond I-71 are closed due to semi-truck overturned

CLEVELAND — All lanes on Interstate-90 westbound beyond Interstate-71 are closed due to an overturned semi-truck, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
The ramp on SR 176 northbound to I-90 westbound is also closed.
The truck caused traffic to back up on I-90 Wednesday evening, a little after rush hour.
News 5 captured photos of people who were next to the truck and appeared to be helping in some way.
The driver's condition is unclear at the moment.
News 5 is working to learn more.
