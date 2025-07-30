Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

All lanes on I-90 WB beyond I-71 are closed due to semi-truck overturned

Ramp SR 176 NB to I-90 WB is also closed
A flipped over semi truck
News 5 Cleveland
A flipped-over semi truck
A flipped over semi truck
Posted
and last updated

CLEVELAND — All lanes on Interstate-90 westbound beyond Interstate-71 are closed due to an overturned semi-truck, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The ramp on SR 176 northbound to I-90 westbound is also closed.

Image (16).jpg
A flipped over semi truck

The truck caused traffic to back up on I-90 Wednesday evening, a little after rush hour.

undefined (4).jpg
A flipped over semi truck

News 5 captured photos of people who were next to the truck and appeared to be helping in some way.

The driver's condition is unclear at the moment.

News 5 is working to learn more.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.