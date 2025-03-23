Altrusa International of Akron gave away free prom dresses at their 24th annual Princess Night Project

AKRON, Ohio — Altrusa International of Akron, an international nonprofit organization making a difference in local communities, held its 24th annual Princess Night Project event to help hundreds of girls in Northeast Ohio get a free prom dress.

The nonprofit partnered with The University of Akron to host the event on Saturday afternoon at the Jean Hower Taber Student Union.

Linda Rittenour, chair of Altrusa International of Akron, said it was a day of happy tears.

"Our project is to give any girl in Northeast Ohio or any surrounding area a prom dress if they would like one," said Rittenour. "Thanks to the community donating all these [prom dresses] we're able to do that."

Since 2001, the nonprofit has helped almost 3,000 girls' prom dreams come true with free dresses.

Faculty from the Rhodes School of Environmental Studies brought nine ladies to find their dream dress for the special occasion.

"This is something so different that they have never done before," said Kelsey Russ, a history teacher at Rhodes, "to experience [it] with them...I definitely got emotional."

Intervention Specialist Tanisha Watson said it was worth being present with the students as they sorted through the hangers.

"We knew we did the right thing by giving up a Saturday morning because they're so excited and thankful, and we're thankful that we could bring them somewhere and they could get that dress of their dreams," Watson said.

According to Rittenour, there were over 2,000 dresses for the high schoolers to choose from, and it took at least 100 volunteers to help.

"The volunteers that you see lined up are being personal shoppers," said Rittenour. "Their main job is to befriend a girl, take her around, show her where dresses are, have her try them on, find her dream dress and then take her on to find jewelry, shoes or any accessories she needs."

A volunteer, Colleen, told News 5 about the event's significance for her.

"Finding that perfect dress for them and like seeing them light up— like that's what it's really all about...and just like hype up the girls because they all look so beautiful in every single dress they try on," Colleen said. "It just warms my heart to be here every year, so I always have to come back."

Co-Chair Shelley Kendrick said although it is a lot of work to put together, it is a lot of fun and a way to meet a lot of great people.

"I think the biggest satisfaction is seeing the joy in their faces, how happy they are, and you realize we're giving them an opportunity to do something otherwise they couldn't do," said Kendrick. "We couldn't do it without donations, volunteers, [or the] facility here. It's just remarkable what people are willing to do."

Eva Concepcion, also an intervention specialist at Rhodes, said their students found a dress of their own.

"Sometimes it might seem out of reach for them whether, you know, it's not knowing where to look for it, unsure if they can afford it. So, to have this is a blessing," Concepcion said.