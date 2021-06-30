Alumni association hosts college send-off for students of color

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Council of Black Colleges Alumni Association gave students of color a big send-off last weekend.

The send-off was designed for local college-bound students heading to a historically black college or university. It's was a way to connect new students and parents to alumni and upperclassmen. Students from all over the Cleveland area were able to take part.

"We work together to advocate for students, provide educational access and to provide opportunity for scholarship, resources, and things like today,” said Laura Williams, President of the Black College Alumni Association.

While they helped hundreds of students with their college programming, representatives said in a non-pandemic year, they help even more.

