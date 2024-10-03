Amazon hiring 7,000 seasonal employees in Ohio for the holidays

This holiday season, Amazon plans to hire around 250,000 temporary employees across the country, with 7,000 right here in Ohio.

Currently, Amazon has more than 38,000 employees across the Buckeye State, and recently, wages have increased by around $1.50, bringing the average base wage to $22 an hour. All seasonal employees hired will earn at least $18 per hour, the company said. Seasonal employees will also have access to health care coverage from day one.

