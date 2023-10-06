Amherst Teachers Association votes to authorize 10-day strike notice

On Thursday, the Amherst Teachers Association voted to authorize a 10-day strike notice.

According to the ATA, its master agreement expired earlier in the summer, on June 29. The ATA represents over 250 educators in the Amherst Exempted Village School District.

"The vote is a vote of confidence in our ATA leadership and bargaining team and our unwavering commitment to maintain the standard of excellence the Amherst students and community deserve," said Emily Marty, ATA spokesperson. "The Board needs to commit to a contract that will continue to attract and retain caring, committed, and highly qualified educators who support and transform student learning inside and outside the classroom."

Marty continued, "We don't want to strike, but our students, teachers, and community deserve a contract that values and respects the professional expertise of every educator to support student learning."

With the vote, the ATA can now file, at any time, a 10-day strike notice with the State Employment Relations Board, enabling the ATA to strike 10 days after filing.

Thursday's vote should send a "strong message to the board," Marty said.

The ATA will hold a negotiation session on Oct. 10 at 5 p.m. with a federal mediator. Community members wanting to support ATA can join the teachers in a "Rally for a Resolution" in the parking lot of Marion L. Steele High School, 450 Washington St., Amherst, from 5 to 7 p.m.