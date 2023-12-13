Anchor Danita Harris leaves News 5 after 24 ‘blessed’ years

CLEVELAND — Danita Harris, who joined News 5 in 1998 and rose to become one of Cleveland’s most beloved anchors as well as a prominent inspirational voice in Northeast Ohio, announced that she’s leaving News 5 Cleveland after nearly 25 years.

“I believe to everything there is a season. So, after 24 years at WEWS, my season has come to an end,” Harris said. “I feel blessed to have started my relationship with Northeast Ohioans on the morning show, and I’m leaving the station as the morning anchor. I’ve completed the circle, and it’s time for me to move on.”

She said the decision to leave was hers and hers alone.

“Scripps and the management at WEWS offered me the option to stay,” she said. “It was a decision that I made because I felt it was the best for me. I’m grateful that this bittersweet move was understood and respected by news management. They encourage and support my passion to be true to myself.”

Coworkers were informed of Harris’ departure today during an all-staff meeting. She will make an announcement to viewers on Good Morning Cleveland tomorrow, and her last broadcast will be Thursday, Dec. 21. News 5 will be celebrating Harris from Monday through Thursday next week during her final shows on Good Morning Cleveland.

“Danita is one of the most trusted voices in Northeast Ohio, a distinction she earned through decades of hard work and advocating for the viewer,” said Steve Weinstein, VP and general manager. “I want to thank Danita for her leadership both in our building and in our communities.”

“Everyone at News 5 will miss Danita’s vibrant presence,” said News Director Jodie Heisner. “But I’m excited to see her grow the good works she does in our community through S.H.I.N.E as well as whatever great new endeavors she decides to take on.”

Harris began her illustrious career at Black Entertainment Television Network and also worked at WJLA in Washington. After arriving at WEWS in 1998, she made an immediate impact on viewers as co-anchor of Good Morning Cleveland. In 2007, Harris traded the early morning hours for a seat next to Ted Henry for the evening and late newscasts, working alongside Power of 5 Meteorologist Mark Johnson as well. She chose to move back to Good Morning Cleveland in 2020.

Throughout the years, she routinely reported on the biggest stories happening across Northeast Ohio and the nation. Some of her most memorable include reporting on HIV and its impact on African-American women in Northeast Ohio and reporting live from New York City on the 10th anniversary of 9/11.

Harris’ passion for people has led to numerous recognitions and awards. She was honored by the Black Women in Sisterhood for Action group at the “Salute to Distinguished Black Women 2006” gala in Washington, D.C. In 2010, she was inducted into the Ohio Broadcasters Hall of Fame. That same year, she was honored with the prestigious “Woman of Vision” award from the National Coalition of 100 Black Women for her commitment to community service. Harris has been recognized as one of the Outstanding Women in Ministry in Cuyahoga County by the National Council of Negro Women.

In 2016, she launched the nonprofit organization S.H.I.N.E. to help empower women and students. S.H.I.N.E. has grown to benefit both women and men, from children to adults.

In 2021, Harris earned an Edward R. Murrow award for her podcast “Voices for Change.” She’s won nine Emmy Awards as well and was the recipient of a Chuck Heaton Award from the Cleveland Press Club.

“I’ve learned so much during my time at WEWS, and it has blessed me to work with some of the finest broadcast professionals on the planet,” Harris said. “The friendships, the great memories, and the excellent journalism is something I will always carry with me. It’s helped me to grow and to be a better person. I SHINE brighter because of the people, past and present, at WEWS, who welcomed me with open arms and made me feel like family. And family we will always be!”

Harris said she will continue to work in the community through SHINE and volunteer to help various organizations with special events.

“My faith in God is the center of my life, and I will continue to speak about that and do good works that honor my relationship with Him,” she said. “Northeast Ohioans embraced me when I arrived here, broken. It was the love and support that I received from viewers that helped me to heal. They’re still embracing me to this day, and I’m embracing them. I’m not letting go, Northeast Ohio, you’re stuck with me!”