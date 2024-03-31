Annual Easter Monday egg roll returns to James A. Garfield National Historic Site

MENTOR, Ohio — A tradition echoing the festivities at the White House, the Easter Monday Egg Roll will once again take place at the James A. Garfield National Historic Site in Mentor on Monday.

The National Park Service has announced the return of the Easter Monday Egg Roll event, which will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on April 1 at the James A. Garfield National Historic Site, 8095 Mentor Ave., Mentor.

Coinciding with the White House's own annual celebration in Washington, D.C., this event promises an array of activities for attendees of all ages.

Expect to see an assortment of games, crafts, and contests sprawled across the expansive lawn.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to enjoy open-house-style tours of the Garfield residence's first floor.

Expect appearances by the Easter Bunny and Skipper, the mascot of the Lake County Captains baseball team. The festivities will include games and activities from 1 to 2:30 p.m., followed by an Easter egg hunt for children aged four and under at 2:30 p.m.

Egg roll races for various age groups will commence after.

A host of community organizations and partners have come together for this event, including the Mentor Public Library, Willoughby Fine Arts Association, and Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

Attendees can also expect entertainment from Michael Roy's Cirque du Papier, Diamonds the Magical Clown, and All About You Music.

Supported by nonprofit organizations The James A. Garfield Alliance and The Garfield Trail of Ohio, the event offers all activities free of charge.

Organizers say the event is weather-dependent and will be canceled in the event of rain or snow.