Annual event carries new meaning as beloved teacher plans to ride off into retirement

FAIRLAWN, Ohio — You’ve heard all about how the wheels on the bus go round and round. But that wasn’t the case Thursday morning. I visited Fairlawn for a special event that held special meaning this year.

More than 200 kids, parents, and educators all got together to bicycle to school. It was the annual Bike to School event at Fort Island Primary School, designed to bring the community and families together and promote being active. Both parents and kids told me it was an “awesome” time, giving them a chance to spend more time together and get some activity in.

Fairlawn and Copley police secured the roughly two-mile route. I saw some officers saddle up, too.

This was all the dream of PE teacher Kathy Casper. She, along with some parents and the school resource officer, worked together to make the Bike to School event happen.

David Colabine News 5 Anchor Katie Ussin (left) joins the Bike to School event at Fort Island Primary School alongside PE teacher Kathy Casper (right), who led the charge to get this event rolling.

This was the fifth year for the event and the biggest one yet, according to Casper, who told me she felt “pure joy” seeing everyone out on their bicycles. Casper is passionate about her community, the kids, and physical education.

“I believe movement is central to all learning,” she told me. Her nickname is Coach Casper. Riding along with her it was easy to see why she's so beloved in this community. Along the whole route, she was cheering people on. Her encouragement was a constant. So, too, is her dedication to development.

A learn-to-ride program she brought to the school this year helped more of the younger kids join the ride this morning. Casper received a grant to buy Strider bikes and teach kindergarteners and first graders how to ride, building balance, coordination, and confidence before graduating to pedals.

“Just to see some of the kids get it and to be able to ride the bike was awesome,” she said.

When we pulled into school, it was the end of the road in more ways than one. After more than 30 years in education, Casper is retiring.

“Teaching them to believe in themselves and that they’re capable of doing anything, you can’t replace that. I’ll miss that,” she said.

She spent 25 years with Copley-Fairlawn City Schools, 15 at Fort Island, and she’s been awarded Ohio Elementary PE Teacher of the Year. Mom and Bike to School coordinator Kate Panzer reflected on Casper’s impact.

“She is an inspiration to every kid who comes through here,” she told me. “I think every kid here wants to grow up and be Coach Casper.”

It’s estimated about 11% of kids nationwide walk or bike to school. Research shows those who do are more likely to continue that healthy habit as they get older. While this may be the end of the road for Casper’s teaching career, her lessons and legacy will ride on.

“It’s the families, it’s the kids,” she said. “Just teaching is such a rewarding experience.”