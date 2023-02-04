Annual Ohio High School Team Figure Skating Championships return for another weekend

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Ohio High School Team Figure Skating Championships is back at Thornton Park Ice Rink in Shaker Heights.

It’s an annual competition that brings more than 140 skaters from 16 teams from high schools all across the state in one space for a competitive yet fun gathering.

The schedule kicked off Friday and continued Saturday with events in free skate, solo free dance and pattern dance.

“This is very unique because most skating competitions are individual competitions,” said Competition Co-Chair Erika Leiken. “This is one where the skaters work together as a team. There aren’t any individual coaches. They all put each other out, support each other for the competitions and get to represent their high schools.”

“Schools in turn provide as much spirit and support as they would for any other school sport like basketball or tennis or all that jazz. It’s a really fun event that anybody can come to and watch,” said Laurel High School Figure Skater Sascha Leiken.

Here you can see Padua Franciscan High School showing its school spirit:

Ohio High School Team Figure Skating Championship 2

The event is free and open to the public. Competitive events will kick off again Sunday at 9 a.m., and run all the way until 6 p.m.

