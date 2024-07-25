Apples Market in Lorain and Sheffield Lake targeted by card skimmers

Card skimmers recently targeted the Apple's grocery stores in Sheffield Lake and Lorain, according to the Lorain County Department of Job and Family Services and Sheffield Lake Police.

Last week, authorities said Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) customers had been the latest victims of skimmers in Lorain.

LCJFS took to Facebook to urge customers to change their PIN immediately.

On Thursday, Sheffield Lake police said officers confiscated a skimmer from that city's grocery store's location.

"Anyone that has patronized this location in the last two weeks and paid with a credit card is advised to contact their credit card company and place a fraud alert on your credit card," police said.

A few months ago, EBT cardholders in Lorain County faced a similar issue:

There was a problem with EBT, or food-stamp, cards. Over the weekend, Lorain had been hit hard. Residents were posting on Facebook about how their benefits accounts had been emptied.

'A failure of government.' As food-stamp theft soars in Lorain, experts say urgent help is needed

