Are fitness trackers worth the price?

Fitness trackers like the Fitbit, Apple Watch, and Oura Ring promise to keep users accountable when it comes to staying active. But how accurate are they?

While some users swear by their fitness trackers, others say they don’t rely on them. Angela Kee, who has multiple sclerosis, said she focuses on how her body feels rather than tracking numbers.

“So mostly, the fitness tracker is how my body feels,” Kee said. “There are days where I can get up and go, go, go… and there are days where I can get up.”

For others, the motivation is worth the price.

But the cost isn’t cheap. A standard Fitbit costs around $70, while an Apple Watch starts at $250. The Oura Ring is one of the priciest options, coming in at about $350.

A study from WellnessPULSE Research found that fitness trackers are only moderately accurate, with an average accuracy rate of 67.4%.

Heart rate tracking was the most reliable metric, with an accuracy rate of more than 76%. Apple and Fitbit scored well in this category. Step counting, however, was only about 68% accurate, with Garmin and Apple Watch performing the best.

Dustin Carnish, owner of RiPT Fitness, said trackers should be used as part of a bigger fitness plan—not the sole indicator of progress.

“Don’t live or die by one thing, OK?” Carnish said. “The fitness trackers are just one piece… they’re one tool in the toolbelt.”

While the devices can provide useful insights, Carnish advised against buying one just for the sake of having the latest tech.

“I think it’s a great use of money as long as you’re using it,” he said. “But don’t go buying all the shiny things just to have all the shiny things.”

For Kee, the most important thing is staying active—whether or not she hits 10,000 steps.

“Just get out… just get out,” she said. “It doesn’t matter—10,000 steps.”

Fitness trackers can provide motivation and valuable data, but they aren’t perfect. For those considering a purchase, experts recommend using them as a tool rather than the ultimate measure of fitness.