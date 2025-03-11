Are you looking to satisfy your tastebuds? Check out Cleveland Restaurant Week

Food lovers, the time has come for you and your taste buds to enjoy Cleveland Restaurant Week, hosted by Cleveland Independent Restaurant League, an organization comprised of over 70 independent locally, owned and operated restaurants in Northeast Ohio.

Guests can enjoy a three-course prix fixe dinner at $39 per person.

If you're not looking to dine-in, take-out and delivery options are available.

Currently, the event is running and it will end on March 14.

CLICK HEREfor a full list of participating restaurants.