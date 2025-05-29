Watch Now
'Armed and dangerous': Lorain Police looking for man wanted for brandishing gun at Dollar General

Lorain Police Department
Donte Griffin
The Lorain Police Department is looking for a man they say is armed and dangerous and allegedly threatened someone inside a Dollar General on Thursday.

Officers responded to the store, located at 5301 W. Erie Ave., after they were notified about a man with a gun inside.

The suspect has been identified as Donte Griffin, but he fled the store before officers arrived.

According to Lorain Police Capt. Jacob A. Morris, Griffin is wanted on outstanding warrants from the Lorain County Sheriff's Office as well as Elyria Police.

"He is also now facing additional charges connected to this incident and a separate recent incident," Morris said. " These charges include assault, robbery, unlawful restraint and disrupting public service."

Anyone with information about Griffin's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact police dispatch at 440-204-2100.

