Arson fire set for second time at vacant home in Cleveland Heights, officials say

A $5,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest and successful prosecution of the person responsible for setting a vacant house on fire for the second time in Cleveland Heights.

According to the Cleveland Heights Fire Department, just before 7 p.m. on Monday, someone called 911 to report a fire at a vacant house in the 2000 block of Goodnor Road.

Crews knocked down the fire, but flames had already caused extensive damage to the home.

This was the second time in a month that firefighters responded to the same house for a fire— the first time was on March 9. No injuries were reported in either incident.

The fire department said both events are suspicious and are currently under investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Cleveland Heights Fire Investigation Unit at 216-291-2291.