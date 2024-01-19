Ashland County officials clarify animal shelter euthanasia policy

The Ashland County Animal Shelter is trying to clear up confusion over its new euthanasia policy.

It all started when Ashland County commissioners adopted new rules for the shelter that opened in October 2023.

They say the rules included misleading language stating dogs at the shelter for more than a year would be euthanized.

The county says that this is the wrong terminology and that no dog will be euthanized solely because of how long it has been there. But eventually, some dogs will need to be put down for a variety of reasons, including the safety of volunteers and the other animals.

County commissioners will change the language to say that no dog will be euthanized solely based on its length of stay.