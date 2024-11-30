Ashland man reported missing on Thanksgiving found dead

ASHLAND, Ohio — An Ashland man who was reported missing after he didn’t show up for Thanksgiving dinner was found dead late Thursday night.

According to the Ashland Police Division, Jermaine Anderson, 43, was last seen on Nov. 27 around 11:23 p.m.

Anderson was reported missing by family members on Nov. 28 at 6:55 p.m.

Police interviewed friends and potential witnesses and conducted a search of the downtown area, according to a news release from the department.

His body was found by an officer in Town Run Creek near City Lot B.

Capt. Craig P. Kiley said there is no concern for public safety at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

The department is working with the Ashland County Coroner’s Office and the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation.