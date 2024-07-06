Atlas Cinemas at Eastgate Shopping Center closing down

Atlas Cinemas at the Eastgate Shopping Center in Mayfield Heights will close later this month on July 14.

"Due to the shopping center wanting to redevelop the theater space into something other than a movie theater, Atlas Cinemas must close," the theater said in a news release. "Atlas Cinemas would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to our loyal customers, community, dedicated staff and management over the years."

Moviegoers can still visit the Atlas Cinemas at the Great Lakes Mall in Mentor.

No further information about the closure was released.

Earlier this year, the Cinemark 10 theater in Aurora reopened as Atlas Cinemas after it sat empty for some time.

Atlas Cinemas finalizes plans to renovate and reopen former Cinemark movie theater in Aurora

RELATED: Atlas Cinemas finalizes plans to renovate and reopen former Cinemark movie theater in Aurora