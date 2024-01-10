Atlas Cinemas finalizes plans to renovate and reopen former Cinemark movie theater in Aurora

AURORA, Ohio — The faded movie posters will soon be gone outside the former Cinemark 10 in Aurora as Atlas Cinemas has finalized plans to reopen the movie theater.

Atlas Cinemas currently has locations in Shaker Square, Euclid, Mentor and Mayfield Heights.

Gabriel Saluan, who co-owns the local chain with his sister Mary Ann Karam, told News 5 he hopes to open the 10-screen theater in the spring, with plans to show first-run movies along with specialty theatrical events.

One year ago, AMC Solon Classic 16 and Chagrin Cinemas both closed. In the case of Chagrin Cinemas, the general manager told News 5 the property that the theater sits on was sold, despite solid attendance.

"We noticed the area closures of the movie theaters in the surrounding area and we thought that [Barrington Square in Aurora] is an outstanding premium location and I think the area since the closures is underserved," Saluan said. "The residents deserve a premium first-run theater."

News 5 As the faded movie posters from February and March of 2020 show, the Cinemark 10 Aurora never reopened during the pandemic and officially closed in August 2020.



Saluan also said the theater will be available for private rentals and have alcohol available for purchase.

"That location has never had [alcohol,]" he said. "Other area theaters do not have it, so we're gonna add that to it along with some full spectrum of food and concession items."

Saluan told News 5 he had been eyeing the property for quite some time, applauding it for its success pre-pandemic and its wall-to-wall screens.

"Every theater has pretty massive screens which along with total surround digital surround sound will give our customers that total audio and visual presentation," he said. "It's gonna look like a brand new theater."

It marks a shift in the local movie theater industry, which lost almost a dozen movie theaters in Northeast Ohio since the start of the pandemic.

"2023 was very good," Saluan said. "I think in time, hopefully, we'll get back to pre-COVID numbers."

News 5 With the lights on outside, renovation works begins inside the former Cinemark location.

Saluan estimated he saw a 30% improvement in business this past year, putting his chain of theaters only about 20% off its pre-pandemic numbers.

