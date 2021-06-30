Attorney: Woman says Dodgers' Trevor Bauer assaulted her

LOS ANGELES — Police say they are investigating an allegation of assault against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer and an attorney for the accuser says the woman has obtained a protection order. Major League Baseball also is looking into the allegation.

The Dodgers say they were made aware of the allegations against Bauer on Tuesday afternoon and contacted MLB.

The woman “suffered severe physical and emotional pain," says her attorney, Marc Garelick. Pasadena police spokesman Lt. Bill Grisafe confirmed the department is looking into accusations of an assault involving Bauer.

TMZ said Bauer lives in Pasadena. Bauer’s co-agent disputed the allegations. Co-agent Jon Fetterolf says “any allegations that the pair’s encounters were not 100% consensual are baseless.”

