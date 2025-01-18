Avon business finds several Amazon packages in dumpster

A local Avon business found several Amazon packages in their dumpster on Friday, according to the Avon Police Department.

At approximately 2:45 p.m., police were notified by the business and sent officers to respond.

Upon arrival, officers found about 75 opened and unopened packages in the dumpster. Police said all packages had delivery addresses in the city of Avon.

Avon police said that while on the call, they were contacted by the North Ridgeville Police Department. The NRPD said they handled a similar situation with one of their businesses near the border with Avon on Thursday. They were investigating who had dumped the packages and why.

The department says Avon officers and community service officers were able to deliver the packages they recovered to their intended destinations. They learned that all packages had been marked as delivered on Thursday, Jan. 16.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the packages being dumped and are trying to work with Amazon to identify the driver who marked them as delivered.

Avon police ask if you are an Avon resident who was expecting a package that had been marked as delivered on Jan. 16 that you did not receive, to please contact their agency at 440-934-1234 and leave a message for Officer Dave Leon.