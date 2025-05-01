Avon community holds vigil to remember 18-year-old Jeremiah Kelly

AVON, Ohio — The Avon community is in mourning after 18-year-old Jeremiah Kelly unexpectedly died at his home last Tuesday.

“I know your hearts are hurting, and I know this doesn’t make sense. I know that grief can feel overwhelming, but I also know this, as a matter of fact, I’m certain of this, Jeremiah would not want us to live in that darkness,” Avon Head Football Coach Mike Elder said.

But Elder encouraged dozens of supporters, friends and family members to feel inspired to live like 18-year-old Jeremiah Kelly during a candlelight vigil at Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet Stadium on Wednesday.

“LLJK, that will be on our helmets. That will be our sticker next year to remember,” said Elder.

The community’s love for Kelly was seen and heard through remarks from people like Avon Mayor Bryan Jenson, Kelly’s coaches, teammates, best friends, his brothers, and his mom, Chiniqua Kelly.

“You know I’ll always grieve my son, but it does help to know how loved he was,” said Chiniqua Kelly.

Together, they all shared memories of the one-of-a-kind guy, who played as an offensive lineman and helped the team to its first State Championship in Avon High School history last fall.

Kelly even excelled in the classroom by earning enough high school credits to graduate early and start his journey at the University of Cincinnati this past January to pursue a master’s degree in psychology and suit up in a Bearcat uniform.

But now, only Kelly’s memory will grace the field and Avon High School’s 2025 graduation stage, after the community learned Kelly unexpectedly died on April 22, just six days after his birthday.

“A lot of people don’t get to know that they’re loved. I think that’s what gives me peace. There was nothing left unsaid,” said Chiniqua.

Although Kelly is no longer physically here, those who loved him encourage the community to never let his light fade.

“It takes nothing to be kind to someone. If you don’t have anything nice to say, say nothing at all but if you see someone being unkind, you should always speak up for them,” said Chiniqua.

To support the Kelly family during this difficult time, CLICK HERE.