Bainbridge Town Hall evacuated for 'potential structural collapse'

The city of Bainbridge evacuated its town hall this week as a precaution due to a "potential structural collapse."

While the building appears fine from the outside, bracing was installed half a year ago to reinforce the 100-year-old structure.

However, News 5 is told by township leaders that the weight of melting snow likely created large cracks in the walls, some big enough to put your hand in. The cracks were first noticed on Monday.

The city is in the process of relocating offices to several other locations, including the Burns-Lindow Building at 8465 Bainbridge Road.

Township leaders were already in discussions for renovating the Town Hall, which houses township services such as the fiscal office, a food pantry and the civic club.