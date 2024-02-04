Baldwin Wallace students heading to Las Vegas for a hands-on learning experience at the Super Bowl

BEREA, Ohio — It’s the biggest sporting event of the year, the Super Bowl, and two dozen local college students are heading there.

“It’s an unreal experience,” said Vinny Lomeo, a senior at Baldwin Wallace University.

“It’s a really fun experience,” said senior Kamaria Montgomery,

Lomeo and Montgomery are among 24 B-W students who are headed to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas. Both have been to the last two Super Bowls.

“I don’t know of any other school that have these trips or opportunities that us students have, so taking advantage of that and making these connections while we’re out there in Vegas, or Phoenix or LA is priceless,” said Lomeo.

The two students are in the sports management program at Baldwin Wallace University.

“It makes our resumes stand out for different internships or jobs because they see you have that real work experience and it provides you with so much extra knowledge rather than what you would just get in the classroom,” said Montgomery.

Charles Campisi is the Chair of Marketing and Sport Management at B-W. But before he was at the university, he held several coveted jobs in the sports industry.

"I worked in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in addition to interning with the Buffalo Bills,” Campisi said.

It was his idea to give the students real hands-on experience outside of the classroom.

“It’s just about providing that next level experience for the students for them to be able to put everything that they’re learning in the classroom into practice,” said Campisi.

The students will be getting work experience while they are in Las Vegas. They will be working at events like the Super Bowl Experience, Merlin Olsen Luncheon and NFL Pro Am Gold Tournament, giving the students valuable hands-on experience and networking so they have what it takes to cross the goal line come graduation.

The students are heading to Las Vegas on Tuesday.