Bank of America tees up affordable golf for young players

Bank of America is teeing up to give the next generation of golfers a chance to level up their game.

As part of its new "Golf with us" initiative, the company is offering $5 rounds of golf for players ages six to 18 at 21 local courses. Kids can sign up for a free one-year membership and choose the course where they want to play.

The company says it's hopeful this event will create a community connection through sports.

"We see it evolving as an opportunity for us to continue to create collaborations, we believe sports brings people together, and we believe golf regardless of what age you are, it allows you to create connectivity," said Jeneen Marziani, President of Bank of America's Ohio Market.

Registration is open until May 24.

CLICK HERE:for more information on registration and to see the list of participating golf courses.