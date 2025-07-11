Barberton firefighters rescue 3 people from home where dangerous levels of carbon monoxide were found

The Barberton Fire Department is encouraging residents to make sure they have working carbon monoxide detectors at home after three residents became ill from the dangerous gas.

According to the department's public information officer, Joe Babcock, firefighters were called to a home on the city's East Side after being alerted to carbon monoxide at the residence.

When firefighters arrived, they found two people near the front door who had exposure symptoms. A third person was found in a nearby bedroom, Babcock said.

Readings were done to measure the amount of carbon monoxide in the home, and firefighters found "lethal levels" of the gas, according to Bobcock.

The three individuals were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions are currently unknown.

"The Barberton Fire Department would like to encourage everyone to have a working carbon monoxide detector inside their living area. Installation, testing and maintenance should be per manufacturer's recommendations. Be aware of the alert notification process. Be sure to call 9-1-1 if an alarm of the device occurs," Babcock said.