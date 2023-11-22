Watch Now
Barberton students, staff come together to send off beloved hall monitor

After 27 years of teaching, Barberton teacher Debbie Bail got a royal sendoff from students past and present.
Posted at 7:27 PM, Nov 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-21 19:27:54-05

After over two decades, a beloved Barberton educator and hall monitor got a royal sendoff from students past and present on her last day.

Debbie Bail has worked in the Barberton School system for 27 years. The last 17 of those years were at the Barberton High School.

Tuesday, the school surprised Bail with a retirement party.

Bail says the most memorable part of the day was hearing from former students whom she has impacted over the years.

