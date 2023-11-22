Barberton students, staff come together to send off beloved hall monitor

After over two decades, a beloved Barberton educator and hall monitor got a royal sendoff from students past and present on her last day.

Debbie Bail has worked in the Barberton School system for 27 years. The last 17 of those years were at the Barberton High School.

Tuesday, the school surprised Bail with a retirement party.

Bail says the most memorable part of the day was hearing from former students whom she has impacted over the years.