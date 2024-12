Legendary singer Barry Manilow announced he will return to Cleveland next year for the final time in his career.

Manilow is known for singing hit songs "Looks Like We Made It," "Even Now" and "Copacabana."

Manilow will perform at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on June 5.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased by CLICKING HERE.