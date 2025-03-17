Bash on the Bay returns with some big headliners

Country music is returning to the Lake Erie islands this summer for Bash on the Bay 8.

The two-day music festival will take place Aug. 13 and 14 on Put-In-Bay and will feature some big names.

On night one, Luke Bryan will headline after opening act Ashley McBryde hits the stage.

Night two will feature Sam Hunt, who has put out 10 number-one songs since entering the country music scene.

For more information about Bash on the Bay, visit Put-In-Bay's website here.