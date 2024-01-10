Bay Village explores potential Lakefront plan designs at popular park

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio — At the corner of Lake and Cahoon roads in Bay Village, you’ll find Cahoon Memorial Park.

There’s not a lot of life this time of year.

But when it’s not so dreary outside, Jason Stangland says the area has a lot of potential.

“Just a ton of things that are really great, but they all have to kind of connect,” said Smithgroup Waterfront Practice Director Jason Stangland.

Inside Bay Village’s City Hall Council Chambers on Tuesday, Stangland explains his team’s plan to increase lake access, provide better views and protect the shoreline.

He says something they’re exploring is the Ravine, which gives people more of an experience.

“You can see where the experiences where you come around and now you suddenly see the lake itself,” said Stangland.

In the ‘Bluff alternate,’ Stangland says this approach is more direct.

“This one says I’ve arrived,” he explained.

Stangland says the vision for this project began back in 2020 when Bay Village went through a master planning process to look at improvements to Cahoon Memorial Park.

Now, Stangland says they’re getting feedback from residents like Lydia DeGeorge.

“I’ve been a part of the process for a couple years, so I think this is long overdue to do something with that section of the park, so I’m pretty excited to see it happen,” said Bay Village resident Lydia DeGeorge.

Others at Tuesday’s meeting said they hope to see more walking areas, seating, and views.

In the meantime, Scott Pohlkamp tells News 5’s Remi Murrey this plan is a good opportunity to create more lake access and address erosion concerns.

“To me, I think ultimately, it’s a home run. I’m glad the city is doing what they’re doing, asking input,” said Bay Village resident Scott Pohlkamp.

Stangland says this is their first community input meeting, so they look forward to receiving more feedback as they move forward in the process.