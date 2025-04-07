Beachwood community celebrates mail carrier's retirement after 30 years of contributing to the community

On Saturday, a community in Beachwood celebrated the retirement of Aaron John, a mail carrier who has carried mail on the same route for years.

The community threw John, who has been a mail carrier for 30 years, a retirement party.

Nearly 150 people showed up to celebrate him and his contributions to the community.

They made a memory book, raised money, bought a retirement book and lots more.

John's route was predominantly made up of orthodox Jews who welcomed him into their homes for Sabbath, food and conversation.

He is known for saying "Shabbat shalom," a famous Sabbath greeting, to anyone he sees on Saturdays.

"I consider them to be my brothers and sisters. And I've always told them that they're little children; those are my nieces and nephews. So I'm going to miss seeing them on such a regular basis as I have." said John. "I'm not shocked about their show of love because that's their nature, but I'm shocked about me. I don't consider myself to be somebody riding on a high horse or some great swelling somebody. I just consider myself to be a regular person, to be among such a great and kind people as they are and have been to me."

John told News 5 that in his retirement, he plans to focus on being a pastor, fishing and playing his electric guitar.