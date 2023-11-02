Bedford apartment complexes now required to install outdoor security cameras

Bedford City Council has passed an ordinance that will require the owners of apartment complexes, defined as any building or group of buildings of 10 or more individual rental units, to install a video surveillance system.

Leaders said the decision was made to help deter crime, identify and arrest criminals more quickly and solve cases.

According to the legislation, Bedford Police Chief Martin Stemple recommended the measure to "enhance the safety and welfare of the community and assist the city in providing effective policing to the citizens of Bedford."

The ordinance states, at minimum, that there must be a camera at each exterior entrance and exit in addition to being placed at entrances and exits of parking lots and parking garages.

The cameras must operate 24/7, and if a crime occurs on the property, the apartment owner or management has to provide police with access to footage.

Owners have until April to comply. The police department can grant a 12-month exemption if it deems there are sufficient alternative security procedures in place.

"We have cameras all over the building— inside and out," said David Easler, who lives in a senior apartment complex in Bedford.

He said video surveillance and having neighbors and management that look out for one another makes him feel safe. He called the city's new mandate smart.

"That's an excellent idea the way times are going," Easler said. "It's going to help everybody if they go with this compliance because you feel safer. You know, when you're not safe, it affects your health. So, I understand what they're trying to do."

Kendall Woods doesn't live in Bedford, but her children's father does. She said he lives in an apartment, and as a parent, she's always preaching safety to her kids. She said video surveillance systems should be required at all apartment buildings in every city.

"Just for safety issues," Woods said. "To know who’s coming in and out, especially with all the car stealing and stuff that’s going on now."