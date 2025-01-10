Bedford 'hostage situation' near Washington and Tarbell ends peacefully

The Bedford Police Department had hostage negotiators out talking to a man for a situation happening near Washington Street and Tarbell Avenue, but it's now over.

The man gave up, and the situation has been resolved. Our photographer at the scene said it appeared that SWAT officers had stood down.

Deputy Chief Rick Suts confirmed that officers were called to the scene and spoke with a man. He couldn't provide any specifics regarding what prompted the police response.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.