Bedford police pursuit into Maple Hts. ends in crash, police shooting

Bedford police were involved in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle that ended in a crash in Maple Heights, where shots were fired by a Bedford officer, according to Maple Heights Police.

It happened on Thursday afternoon around 3 p.m. Two people were in the vehicle and, after the crash, exited with weapons.

A Bedford officer fired shots, Maple Heights Police Chief Todd Hansen said.

One 21-year-old man was shot and has non-life-threatening injuries, Hansen said.

A second person fled the scene and was later taken into custody by Maple Heights Police.

Two guns were recovered at the scene. Hansen said the SUV was reported stolen out of Michigan.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the crash and shooting.

"I know there are some people on both sides of the equation of whether police should be chasing people, but this is an example. Just a stolen car, right? But they get out, and they have weapons on them, and they've been doing other things, obviously of a criminal nature. We're looking into that. We already have some information that they're involved in some other crimes in the Cleveland area, that this is a criminal ring, basically, and they're doing a lot of other things that they shouldn't be doing," said Hansen.

