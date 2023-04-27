Bedford woman issues consumer warning about selecting moving company

BEDFORD, Ohio — Shelia Lucas George of Bedford is urging everyone searching for a moving company this summer to do their homework after she says she dealt with multiple issues during her July 2021 move from Florida.

Lucas George told News 5 her son drove a rented truck from Miami to her Bedford home, but she hired a company to move all her personal belongings from the truck into her home.

Lucas George said she contacted Bedford Police after her driver's license, car keys and $200 in cash went missing from her purse during the move. Bedford Police reported that two days after the move Lucas George had her 2017 Chevrolet Spark stolen from her driveway.

East Cleveland Police report the abandoned car was recovered two weeks later, and new clothes purchased by Lucas George were missing from the vehicle.

Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court records indicated a juvenile on the moving crew was charged with receiving stolen property in connection with the theft. Lucas George told News 5 the juvenile was ordered to pay her $900 in restitution, but 18 months later she still hasn't received payment.

Lucas George told News 5 she regrets not having a signed contract with a price in writing before the move into her home took place because she said the moving company kept increasing its price as the moving day continued.

“It started with me paying supposedly paying them $300 dollars, and it went from $300 to $600 to $900,” Lucas George said. “I went to put my key in the door to lock the door, and that’s when I noticed, 'Where’s my car keys?'"

Cleveland Better Business Bureau Director of Operations Ericka Dilworth confirmed the company Lucas George hired, Helping Hand Movers LLC, located in Cleveland, does not have the proper licensing with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio.

“They do have an 'F' rating with us due to unanswered, unresolved complaints and due to a lack of licensing," Dilworth said. “When it comes to being registered, there’s also the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, and that’s when the move is happening outside of Ohio.”

News 5 contacted the owner of the moving company, and he responded immediately and said the juvenile involved was fired and is no longer employed by his company. The owner agreed to contact Lucas George and work through the issues she's been dealing with.

Meanwhile, Dilworth said its crucial consumer check a moving company's online reviews and reports with the BBB and the Ohio Attorney General's Office. Dilworth said consumers must demand a signed contract with a listed price in writing and limit how much up-front money they issue for a moving job. Dilworth suggested consumers pay for moving services with a credit card when possible so they can take advantage of the card's fraud protection in the event a move doesn't go as planned.

“You should certainly never take a verbal contract," Dilworth said. "Make sure you get several different estimates; make sure you look into the companies that are going to be moving your valuables."

Dilworth said consumers should also check to see if the moving company they're considering is registered with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio and for state-to-state moves the company is registered with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

Dilworth said consumers should ask a moving company about its procedures in running background checks on the employees it's hired.

Meanwhile, Lucas George issued one final consumer warning.

“Be careful who you hire," Lucas George said. "Make sure they have a license because if they don’t have a license, they’re not supposed to be doing that anyway.”

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 11

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.