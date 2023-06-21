Behind the Camera: 'A Christmas Story' reunion panel coming in November; tickets now on sale

Mark your calendars. Cast members from "A Christmas Story" are coming to Cleveland later this year for a weekend event that's just in time for the holiday season.

Friday, Nov. 10

The cast expo event is from 1:30 to 6 p.m. at the Cleveland Public Auditorium on Nov. 10 and is presented by the Greater Cleveland Film Commission. The Behind the Camera panel starts at 7 p.m. in the Music hall.

Saturday, Nov. 11

The Cleveland Christmas Run kicks off at 8:30 a.m. Participants are encouraged to wear holiday costumes. CLICK HERE to register.

Another cast expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 12

A third cast expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

for more information and to purchase tickets to the cast expo and Behind the Camera panel.

