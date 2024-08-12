Berea police chase ends in crash in Cleveland

A weekend pursuit involving Berea officers ended with a crash in Cleveland, according to the Berea Police Department.

Authorities say officers chased the vehicle into Cleveland Sunday morning after the vehicle failed to pull over.

Around 2 a.m., the car crashed into a fire hydrant and utility pole near a gas station parking lot on W. 117 Street, police said. Two men were taken into custody; the driver managed to run off.

Drugs were taken as evidence from the vehicle, police said.

Authorities are still investigating the situation.